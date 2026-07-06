Astros' Peter Lambert: Blanks Rays for seventh win

Lambert (7-5) earned the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Lambert threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes and racked up 18 swing-and-misses while never allowing more than one hit in any inning. The outing continued an excellent run for the right-hander, who has now limited opponents to two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts. Lambert owns a 3.26 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 74:32 K:BB across 80 innings this season. He's lined up to make his final start before the All-Star break on the road against the Rangers.