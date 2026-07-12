Astros' Peter Lambert: Continues breakout campaign

Lambert (8-5) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings to earn the win over Texas on Saturday.

The only run Lambert allowed came on an Ezequiel Duran home run in the fourth inning. Beyond that, the Rangers collected just two other hits (both singles) against him and struck out seven times. Lambert finished with his sixth quality start of the season and collected his eighth victory -- as many as he recorded over his first four MLB campaigns combined. The right-hander seems to have benefitted from his year in Japan last season, as he's become a vital part of Houston's injury-plagued rotation. Through 15 starts, he holds a strong 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 81:33 K:BB over 86 innings.