Lambert (8-7) allowed nine runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Lambert fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but that looked like a pitching masterclass compared to how the rest of his outing went. The right-hander gave up three runs in the second frame and five in the fourth, though three of those runs were charged to him after he had given way to a reliever. Overall, the nine runs were by far a season-worst mark for Lambert, who entered Thursday having given up no more than two earned runs in any of his previous eight starts. The disastrous performance pushed the veteran hurler's season ERA from a solid 3.11 all the way up to 3.68. Lambert will try to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up to be a matchup against the Yankees in New York.