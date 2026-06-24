Astros' Peter Lambert: Early exit in no-decision

Lambert didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Toronto ran up Lambert's pitch count early, and the right-hander was lifted after 92 pitches (52 strikes) with Houston ahead 4-2, although the lead changed hands a couple times after he left the mound. It was Lambert's shortest outing since April 30, but he still allowed three runs or fewer for a sixth straight start, a stretch in which he's gone 4-0 while posting a 2.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB over 33.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Twins.