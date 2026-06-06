Astros' Peter Lambert: Earns win Friday

Lambert (5-4) earned the win Friday over the Athletics after tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits and four walks while fanning four.

Lambert might have issued four walks while tossing just 57 of his 94 pitches for strikes, but he stopped a three-game run in which he'd thrown either a wild pitch or hit a batter. The final line was solid for Lambert, as he ended just two outs shy of a quality start while allowing one earned run or fewer just for the third time this season, but the command issues are still a thing. Over his last six starts since the beginning of May, Lambert has a 28:18 K:BB across 35.1 innings while sporting a 3.57 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. His next start should come next week on the road against the Angels.