Lambert (1-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Guardians, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The 29-year-old right-hander fanned eight batters for a second straight start since being called up to plug a hole in the Astros' injury-ravaged rotation. Lambert racked up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 96 pitches (61 total strikes), and the former Rockie seems to be enjoying pitching at sea level on a consistent basis. After producing a 1.84 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 14.2 innings for Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season, Lambert's given Houston a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over his first 11 innings. He lines up to make his next start on the road early next week in Baltimore.