Astros' Peter Lambert: Goes seven strong in win

Lambert (6-4) earned the win against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Lambert cruised through six frames before allowing a solo homer in the seventh, throwing 60 of 89 pitches for strikes while limiting the Tigers to just four hard-hit balls. The 29-year-old has now recorded back-to-back quality starts and has yielded only four earned runs across three outings in June. He'll take a 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB over 64 innings this season into a road matchup against the Blue Jays next week.