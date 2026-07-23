Astros' Peter Lambert: Stays hot with quality start

Lambert allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Wednesday.

Lambert has posted three straight quality starts, allowing four runs over 18 innings with a 20:6 K:BB in that span. He's been a little unlucky to take a no-decision in his last two outings, but he's still pitching well and has emerged as a reliable part of the Astros' rotation. The right-hander is now at a 3.03 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 94:38 K:BB through 98 innings over 17 starts this season. Lambert's next start is projected to be in a favorable road matchup versus the Angels.