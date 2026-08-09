Astros' Peter Lambert: Takes sixth loss

Lambert (8-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings in a loss to San Diego on Saturday.

Lambert gave up just one extra-base hit, but it was a solo homer to Jackson Merrill. Beyond that, he fared pretty well, with the only other earned run against him coming as the result of a pair of walks, a single and a fielder's choice in the first frame. Lambert has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his past seven starts, posting a 2.29 ERA and 43:13 K:BB over 39.1 innings during that span. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus Seattle.