Astros' Shay Whitcomb: Goes yard Wednesday

Whitcomb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Whitcomb got the start at shortstop to give Jeremy Pena a rest day. Whitcomb had the Astros' lone hit against Angels starter Reid Detmers, a solo shot in the sixth inning. For the season, Whitcomb is batting just .130 with a .558 OPS, two homers, five RBI, two runs scored and a 1:11 BB:K over 24 plate appearances. He is expected to fill a utility role off the bench most of the time during this stint in the majors.