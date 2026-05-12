The Astros reinstated Imai (arm) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Imai is ready to rejoin Houston's starting rotation after spending on a month on the IL due to right arm fatigue. The 28-year-old built up to just 63 pitches across three innings during his second of two rehab outings, so he'll likely have some workload restrictions in place in his first couple outings back with the Astros.