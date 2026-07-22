Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Solid in first start of second half

Imai (6-4) earned the win over Miami on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Imai held the Marlins scoreless through four frames and ended up with just one run on his ledger. The Japanese righty recorded 15 whiffs en route to eight punchouts and posted his fifth quality start of the campaign. Perhaps the only concerning part of Imai's outing is that his control was shaky -- he threw just 56 of 96 pitches for strikes and tossed a first-pitch strike to only 11 of 25 hitters. Still, it was a promising opening to the second half for Imai, who struggled to a 6.06 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 13 starts prior to the All-Star break. He'll look to build on Tuesday's outing his next time out, which lines up to be a road tilt against the Angels.