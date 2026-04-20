Imai (arm) threw a bullpen session Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It appears to be the first time he has thrown off the mound since landed on the 15-day injured list a week ago with right arm fatigue. The Astros haven't revealed the next steps for Imai, but it will likely involve facing hitters and perhaps making a rehab start or two. Imai holds a 7.27 ERA and 13:11 K:BB over his first 8.2 innings with Houston.