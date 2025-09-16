Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Alvarez has a "pretty significant" left ankle sprain and will be "out for a while," though the Astros won't be placing him on the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The description of the injury makes it sound as though Alvarez could be done for the rest of the regular season, but Houston apparently wants to keep their options open with the slugger rather than place him on the IL. Should the Astros change their mind and backdate an IL move, Alvarez might still be able to play in a series against the Angels on the final weekend. Regardless of the 28-year-old's roster status, Alvarez won't be back in the lineup in the immediate future.