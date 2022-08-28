Puk struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Puk gave up two unearned runs in one inning versus the Yankees on Saturday, but he bounced back with a sharp effort Sunday. This was his fourth save of the season, all of which have come since July 22. He's had his ups and downs in August, but the southpaw has a clearer path to saves after Dany Jimenez (shoulder) was shut down for the season on Saturday. Zach Jackson will also be part of the closing committee, though save chances with the 48-81 Athletics could be tough to come by. Puk has a 2.53 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 60:16 K:BB while adding 17 holds, three blown saves and a 3-1 record through 53.1 innings this year.