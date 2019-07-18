Pinder went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Mariners.

Pinder took Tommy Milone deep in the sixth frame, his eighth homer of the season. It was just his second start since the All-Star break, though if Matt Champman (ankle) is forced to miss time, at-bats could open up at either the hot corner or in the outfield. Overall, Pinder is hitting .244/.288/.423 across 219 plate appearances on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories