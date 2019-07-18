Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks eighth homer
Pinder went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Mariners.
Pinder took Tommy Milone deep in the sixth frame, his eighth homer of the season. It was just his second start since the All-Star break, though if Matt Champman (ankle) is forced to miss time, at-bats could open up at either the hot corner or in the outfield. Overall, Pinder is hitting .244/.288/.423 across 219 plate appearances on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...