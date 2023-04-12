site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Chad Smith: Called up from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Apr 12, 2023
Athletics recalled Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Smith will be the replacement in the bullpen for Domingo Acevedo, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left lower-back strain. He'll likely operate in the middle innings while he's up with Oakland.
