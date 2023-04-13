Smith (1-0), called up from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, notched the win against the Orioles on Wednesday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts.

Smith had pitched to a 2.25 ERA across four innings over three relief appearances with the Aviators, and he carried over the momentum into his Athletics regular-season debut. The 27-year-old right-hander is likely to remain in lower-leverage scenarios during Domingo Acevedo's (back) stay on the injured list.