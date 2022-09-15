Acevedo earned a save against the Rangers on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout.

A two-run top of the ninth inning gave Oakland a lead, and manager Mark Kotsay turned to southpaw Sam Moll for the bottom of the frame. Moll notched two outs before walking Adolis Garcia, and Acevedo was brought in to record the final out. He threw a wild pitch to allow Garcia to reach second but finished off the contest with a strikeout for his first career save. A.J. Puk -- who has been getting most of the save opportunities of late -- may not have been available after tossing two innings Tuesday, so it's probably premature to assume that Acevedo has moved into the lead ninth-inning role despite his successful outing Wednesday.