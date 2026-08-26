Alvarado struck out a batter during a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Alvarado was tasked with protecting a two-run advantage and needed just seven pitches to retire Minnesota in order, closing out the victory for his fourth save of the season. The right-hander has increasingly worked in high-leverage situations and has converted his two save chances since the beginning of August. Alvarado still owns a 4.19 ERA, but his growing presence in late-inning duties gives him considerably more fantasy relevance than he carried earlier in the campaign. He has allowed runs in just one of his 12 relief appearances this month.