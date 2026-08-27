Alvarado allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

Alvarado has earned a save in three straight outings, including each of the past two days. Hogan Harris had looked to be pulling away with the closer job earlier in the month, and he'll likely remain in the mix for high-leverage work despite not being utilized Wednesday. However, Alvarado has the momentum, especially since he's given up just two runs over 11 innings in August. Alvarado is at a 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB through 44 innings this season, and he's added five saves, eight holds and one blown save.