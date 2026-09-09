Alvarado allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Hogan Harris worked the eighth inning against the top of the Toronto order, leaving Alvarado to face the heart of the lineup in the ninth, and the right-hander got the job done on 16 pitches (10 strikes). That duo will likely continue to split closing duties the rest of the way based on matchups and availability, but it's encouraging that Alvarado wasn't yanked from high-leverage work again after getting tagged for a run in each of his last three outings, and walking a batter in his last four. Since the beginning of August, Alvarado sports a 2.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 15 innings with one win, four saves and four holds.