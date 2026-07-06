Athletics' Gage Jump: Struggles again Sunday

Jump (3-3) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Marlins.

Jump gave up a pair of home runs, accounting for half of the runs on his line. He's now struggled in consecutive starts, giving up 11 runs on 19 hits and three walks over his last 7.2 innings, though both starts came at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Jump is at a 3.98 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 43 innings over his first eight major-league starts. He's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road versus the White Sox.