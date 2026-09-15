The Athletics placed Jump on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sept. 13, due to a left shoulder impingement.

The A's have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the move to the IL will officially bring an end to Jump's 2026 campaign. The left-hander finishes his rookie year having gone 6-11 in 20 starts with a 5.47 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 108:46 K:BB across 98.2 innings. He should compete for a rotation spot during spring training but likely won't enter camp with a guaranteed role.