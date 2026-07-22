Athletics' Gage Jump: Struggles continue in loss

Jump (3-6) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Jump opened with three scoreless innings but unraveled from there, departing at 83 pitches after surrendering three homers and being charged with six earned runs over the fourth and fifth frames. It continued a rough stretch for the rookie, who's lost five straight outings while yielding five earned runs or more three times during that stretch. He owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB across 57 innings this season and lines up to face the Red Sox at home next week.