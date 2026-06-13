Athletics' Hogan Harris: Grabs four-out save

Harris struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Harris took a blown save Monday versus the Brewers but bounced back to earn a hold Wednesday. He was able to get a save Friday with a sharp performance, his first clean outing since June 3. On the year, Harris has a 2.67 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 39:23 K:BB while adding six saves and 10 holds. His high-leverage role isn't in doubt, but the Athletics have used three different pitchers to get saves just this week. Harris' six saves lead the team, two ahead of Mark Leiter, who hasn't earned one since May 21.