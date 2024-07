The Athletics reinstated Harris from the paternity list Friday. Harris will start Friday's game against Philadelphia.

Harris missed the maximum three games on the paternity list and will be activated in time to start Friday on six days' rest. The southpaw hasn't allowed more than three runs in eight consecutive starts and owns a 3.22 ERA with 35 strikeouts across 44.2 innings on the year. Michel Otanez was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.