Athletics' Jace Peterson: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peterson is not in the starting lineup Saturday against Houston.
Peterson will get a breather as Oakland faces southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth versus the Astros.
