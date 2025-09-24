Springs (11-11) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Springs got an extra couple of days between starts this time and turned in a good performance to earn his first win since July 30 versus the Mariners. The southpaw had posted a 4.72 ERA over 40 innings during his eight-start winless stretch. He's at a 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 138:54 K:BB across 171 innings through 32 appearances (30 starts) this season. Given his recent additional rest, it's not guaranteed Springs will get another start in 2025 -- he's already 35.2 innings above his previous career high from 2022.