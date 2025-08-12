Springs (10-8) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings to take the loss against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Springs got through a scoreless first inning but then gave up at least one run in each of the following three frames. He was pulled with one out in the fourth, marking his shortest outing since he completed just two innings against Toronto on May 30. Springs had been pitching well coming into Monday with three straight quality starts and a pair of wins over his previous 18 frames, though he's now given up at least one homer in four straight appearances. In fact, the 23 home runs Springs has surrendered this year are tied for seventh-most in the league, which is largely why he has a mediocre 4.06 ERA despite a strong 1.15 WHIP.