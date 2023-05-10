Diaz went 3-for-4 with three homers, four RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Diaz quadrupled his season home run total Thursday, clubbing a pair of solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings before catching Greg Weissert for a two-run shot in the eighth. However, his efforts were for naught, as the Yankees offense hung 10 runs on the A's, while Oakland managed just one run outside of Diaz's four RBI. Considering Diaz has appeared in just 15 games and had just one multi-hit performance prior to Tuesday, he doesn't offer much value in season-long formats, but if he continues to stay hot at the plate he could be an intriguing streaming option.