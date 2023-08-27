Sears (2-11) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Though Sears went six innings for the first time since July 16 and turned in his best strikeout total since June 22, he fell to his 11th loss of the campaign and surrendered six runs. He struggled to keep the ball in the park, giving up a trio of home runs on the day, including solo home runs by Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Benintendi and a three-run shot by Yoan Moncada. Over his last two starts (10 innings) Sears has given up 13 runs and five home runs while holding a 12:4 K:BB. He's tentatively lined up to take on the Angels for his next outing.