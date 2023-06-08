Smith went 2-for-5 in a win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Drawing his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Smith delivered his first multi-hit effort since April 26. The 26-year-old infielder had produced just a .184 average and .521 OPS with the Athletics during his previous 82 plate appearances with the team this season, and he's expected to be given an extended look at shortstop this time around with the hopes he can replicate some of the success he's enjoyed with the Aviators down on the farm (.282 average, .972 OPS).