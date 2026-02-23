Severino allowed a hit and a walk across two scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians. He struck out three.

Severino made his spring debut Sunday and delivered a solid outing, striking out three Guardians while touching 97.8 mph on his fastball across two scoreless frames. The right-hander will aim to improve in 2026 after posting a 4.54 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a career-low 6.9 K/9 over 29 starts and 162.2 innings in his first season with the Athletics last year.