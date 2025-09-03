Severino took a no-decision Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing three hits and one walk in five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Severino was likely working with a workload restriction in his first major-league start since Aug. 5, although that didn't impede him from delivering his first scoreless outing since May 17 in San Francisco. The three hits allowed also matched a season best, and the veteran right-hander has now tossed at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer four of his last five appearances. Severino has a 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 107:45 K:BB over 141.1 innings, and he'll be looking to increase his pitch count next week against the Red Sox.