Severino allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Saturday.

All of the runs on his line came on a pair of home runs, as Will Benson hit a two-run shot in the second inning and Tyler Stephenson added a three-run blast in the fourth. Severino has now allowed eight runs with a 13:4 K:BB over five innings since returning from an oblique injury. He's at a 4.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 116:48 K:BB through 151.1 innings across 27 starts this season. The 31-year-old's next start is projected to be a favorable road matchup in Pittsburgh.