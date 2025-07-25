Miller struck out one and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings to secure the save in Thursday's 4-2 win against the Astros.

The right-hander was called upon with two outs and two on in the eighth inning, but he induced a flyout from Jose Altuve and returned for the ninth to put away Houston. Miller has converted his past six save chances and hasn't given up a run in his last 10 appearances. It's been a bit of an up-and-down campaign, but he still has a 3.86 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB over 37.1 innings while going 20-for-23 in save opportunities.