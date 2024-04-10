Miller tossed a perfect ninth inning Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He struck out two.

Miller entered protecting a 4-3 lead after Shea Langeliers put the A's in front with a go-ahead homer in the top of the frame. Miller was in nearly untouchable, getting a routine groundout before striking out back-to-back hitters to end the game. Miller has lights out stuff to become one of the best closers in baseball if he sticks in the role. He touched triple digits eight times out of his 16 pitches in Tuesday's appearance and has now fired five straight scoreless innings while boasting a 9:2 K:BB.