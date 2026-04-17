Miller pitched a scoreless inning and struck out the side to earn the save against the Mariners on Thursday.

Miller has yet to allow a run this season, and dating back to the 2025 campaign, he's now thrown 30.2 consecutive scoreless innings, sitting three shy of Cia Meredith's franchise record. Furthermore, he's allowed just one hit in 9.1 innings pitched in 2026 and has struck out 10 of the last 12 batters he's faced. Without a doubt, Miller has been one of the most dominant -- and unhittable -- pitchers in the majors this season.