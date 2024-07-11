Miller gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

The flame-throwing righty bounced back from a shaky appearance in a non-save situation his last time out. Miller hasn't been quite as dominant of late as he was to begin the season, but he's still been very effective -- since the beginning of June he's posted a 2.84 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings while converting four of five save chances.