Miller (elbow) completed an all-fastballs flat ground session Saturday, the Associated Press reports.
Miller's session is another encouraging step as he attempts to come back from the UCL sprain he suffered during the first half of May. Assuming he doesn't experience any residual effects in the coming days, Miller may be deemed ready to progress to throwing live batting practice soon.
