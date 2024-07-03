Miller allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over one inning in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Miller had last seen action Friday, so manager Mark Kotsay opted to give his closer some work in what started as a low-leverage scenario. The fireballing right-hander inherited a 7-3 advantage going into the ninth inning and proceeded to retire two of the first three hitters he faced, but he subsequently allowed an RBI double and single to Nolan Schanuel and Luis Rengifo, respectively, to tighten matters up. Miller bore down and retired Taylor Ward on four pitches to put an end to the threat and the game, but not before allowing multiple earned runs for the first time since May 23. Despite the stumble, Miller has contributed a win and 14 saves to fantasy managers this season, accomplishing those marks with the help of a stellar 15.8 K/9.