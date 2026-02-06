The Athletics designated Schuemann for assignment on Friday.

Schuemann will lose his spot on the 40-man roster for the A's to claim Andy Ibanez off waivers. Schuemann appeared in 101 big-league games last season, slashing .197/.295/.273 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored and a 22:35 BB:K across 213 plate appearances.