The Yankees acquired Schuemann from the Athletics in exchange for minor-league RHP Luis Burgos on Monday.

Schuemann was designated for assignment by the Athletics last week and will now head to New York to compete for a reserve infielder job this spring. Schuemann has slashed .212/.306/.297 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, 75 runs scored, 21 stolen bases and a 69:154 BB:K across 672 big-league plate appearances since making his MLB debut in 2024.