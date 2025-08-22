The A's optioned Schuemann to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Schuemann made the Opening Day roster, and he's bounced around the infield as needed while making the occasional start in the outfield. However, with Jacob Wilson (forearm) back from the injured list, the Athletics are no longer in need of Schuemann's services. The 28-year-old has slashed .200/.303/.288 with a 20:33 BB:K in 188 plate appearances this season.