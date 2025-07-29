default-cbs-image
Schuemann isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Schuemann is expected to receive regular action at shortstop with Jacob Wilson (forearm) now on the injured list, but the A's will give the former a day off Tuesday following his 0-for-4 performance Monday. Darell Hernaiz will fill in at short and bat ninth.

