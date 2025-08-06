Schuemann will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

With Luis Urias (back) sitting out the series finale, Schuemann will stay in the lineup for the fourth game in a row and will make his second straight start at the keystone. Assuming Urias is able to recover from the back issue in short order, he'll likely be part of a three-man committee with Schuemann and Gio Urshela to fill out the second-base and third-base spots until Max Muncy (hand) returns from the injured list.