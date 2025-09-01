Athletics' Max Schuemann: Back with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics recalled Schuemann from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Schuemann was sent down to the minors on Aug. 22 after slashing only .200/.303/.288 in 188 plate appearances, but he's back in the big leagues with the Athletics' active roster expanding to 28 men Monday. The 28-year-old will fill a utility role in September.
