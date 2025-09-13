Newcomb struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

This was Newcomb's second save of the season -- his other was against the Angels on Aug. 16. The Athletics are using a closing committee to finish off games since the trade deadline, and they've tallied just 31 saves overall this year, with 20 of those coming from Mason Miller prior to the deal that sent him to San Diego. Newcomb and Hogan Harris appear to be the current favorites for saves, though volume will remain an issue. On the season, Newcomb has a 2.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 91:31 K:BB over 91.1 innings across 47 outings (five starts) between the Athletics and the Red Sox.