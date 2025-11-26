Newcomb (elbow) is drawing interest from teams as both a starter and reliever, Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic report.

Newcomb thrived as a full-time reliever after being traded to the Athletics in May, posting a 1.75 ERA and 50:14 K:BB over 51.1 innings. The left-hander hasn't been a full-time starter at the major-league level since 2018, but he threw six different pitch types out of the A's bullpen. Newcomb ended the 2025 season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, and it's unclear where he's at in his offseason throwing program.